'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Written Updates February 19 | Amber Realises His Guilt

Sony Entertainment's show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is receiving positive reviews from the audience. The show has gained a lot of popularity since it was first aired. Mere Dad Ki Dulhan stars Shweta Tiwari, Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari in the pivotal roles. The storyline of the show is unique and well-thought, which is why the show has garnered a large fan following in a short span. The show revolves around the sweet and sour relationship between Nia Sharma, her dad Amber Sharma, and their tenant Guneet Sikka.

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan written updates

The episode starts with Anurag confronting Amber about everything, Amber reveals the truth to Guneet. Guneet is furious and says that Amber needs to check himself with a psychiatrist. Guneet, Anurag and Pummy move upstairs.

Cut to the office, Nia is seen talking to her superiors over her abrupt move from the US. Nia is in a difficult situation and Kabir is also in her favour. The meeting does not go well, as the superiors have another opinion about Nia. They think she is too involved personally and family matters.

Cut to Guneet and Anurag, Guneet is asking for forgiveness. Anurag says that she broke his trust and things are not favour of Guneet. Guneet says that she did not mean to break his trust. Guneet says that it was only friendship, she was simply chatting. Anurag is disappointed in Guneet, he says that what if the message person would have come? What if she would have met him? So now Anurag does not want to go ahead with things as Guneet does not have an answer to his question. Anurag is, again and again, asking what if she had met the message person. Anurag asks for some time and says that even Guneet needs some time. When Anurag is leaving the home, Pummy says that she thinks Anurag is right and she cannot stop him. He asks him to take care of himself.

Shri, Nia and Kabir are discussing the discrepancies at work. Shri has submitted the designs without discussing the project. Shri is fighting back by saying that Nia has a lot of personal works, but then Kabir keeps supporting work. Kabir, Nia and Shri fight over the project. Now Nia has 24 hours to complete a week’s full of work. Nia says that she will work alone as she wants to prove herself. Cut to Amber’s home, Pummy blames Amber for everything, she says if the engagement is called off, then she will curse him for life. He will have no happiness in life. Amber is also regretful of his actions.

Amber then goes for a walk, he then meets his friend. The friend is asking what is wrong with him. They are discussing all the problems. He knows that Amber has met Guneet and now chats have become real life. Amber’s friend says that he needs to take a step back and know about what exactly he wants in life. He ask Amber who the girl is? Amber says that she is good in the message but a whole different person through chats. Amber says that the person he is messaging is not what he thought he was. In the conversation, he abruptly says the name that he is messaging, ‘Guneet’. His friend suggests him to follow his heart and understand what he wants and not what others want.

