'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Written Updates | February 24: Amber Gets Arrested Because Of Pummy

Sony Entertainment's show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is receiving positive reviews from the audience. The show has gained a lot of popularity since it was first aired. It stars Shweta Tiwari, Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari in the pivotal roles. The storyline is modern with some interesting twists using the concept of online dating or messaging. Find out more.

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan written updates

The latest episode of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan starts with Nia dressing up and asking Kabir if she is looking nice, he nods his head for a yes. Shri and Kajal are also around. Nia says that it is okay and may the best person win. On the other hand, Pummy has now called police. She blames Amber that he attacked her while she was trying to enter the home.

Amber says that he was going inside it happened by mistake. Pummy also yells that he was trying to stop her daughter’s engagement. To this Amber loses his calm and yells. The police arrest him.

While Nia is giving the presentation in the office, the management is listening to her carefully. Everything seems well until Kajal comes in and informs Nia about what has happened at home. Nia grabs her bag, apologises to everyone and makes a move. While she is leaving Kabir notices it and asks Kajal what happened, when she tells him that Amber has been arrested, he is surprised.

In the police station, Pummy, Guneet and Amber are all present. Pummy is seen complaining to the policeman and repeating all the inconvenience he has caused them. Guneet also asks Amber if he feels any shame at what has happened. She says that he does not have any conscience or shame. She also believes that Nia’s life will be ruined because of his actions as he does not think about his own daughter. Nia walks into the police station, she is curious and surprised about what has happened. Pummy is still yelling at him.

Nia is ready to pay the amount. Pummy is adamant that Amber gets punished. Guneet says that ask Amber not disturb the engagement ceremony. Further Nia does the formalities and as they are trying to leave, Amber asks Guneet that why she let him go and why did she do the favour.

To this Guneet says that she did everything for only Nia and nobody else. She does not want to trouble Nia for what Amber has done. She also suggests him that by now, he needs to get into his senses.

Amber then asks Nia to come home with him. However, Nia is furious about the situation and asks that she was at work doing something important. She does not have the time and energy for any kind of act he pulls out. She asks him to keep still until she finishes her work. She does not want to be seen as unprofessional. She leaves for office after being extremely disappointed.

In the office, Shri has already done the presentation that she had been working hard on . And Shri has received the post and she has to work under him again. When she confronts Kabir about this, he says that he could not help it. Everyone blames the never-ending home problems for Nia’s failure here.

Shri is seen thanking the management. However, Nia comes in and clarifies that she worked for it. But she left, she was not there for the full presentation. Thus she will have to work under Shri again. Thus she is seen disappointed again. At home Amber is trying to call Nia, she rejects the call. Further Amber believes that Nia is angry with him. Amber’s friend Panday asks him to say sorry to her.

Cut to office, Nia says that she has been working hard, but does not get the credit for it. She says that she will file her resignation. However, Kabir tries to stop her. On the other hand, Amber is confused about what had happened.

