'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Written Updates | February 25: Amber Sends An Apology To Bawra Mann

The latest episode of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan starts with Amber’s friend Pandey Ji asking him if Guneet ever spoke anything wrong or discerning in chats. Amber thinks and recalls that she never did. Pandey Ji also asks if she ever mentioned meeting him. To this Amber says that she asked to meet several times but he was adamant about not meeting.

Pandey Ji also asks whether Guneet lied about her engagement with Anurag, Amber says no. Pandey Ji says that Guneet and Bawraa Mann, the one in chats, are then indeed the same people. Amber then realises his mistakes and downloads the app to chat once again.

Cut to the office, Kabir questions Nia’s decision of resignation. Nia reiterates that she cannot work at a place where she is not appreciated. Kabir asks Nia to make rational decisions and not make any bad moves on impulse. Nia clarifies that she has given hundred percent of her efforts despite the discrepancies, but she has to suffer for small problems unrelated to work.

As Nia is finalising on the decision of leaving, Kabir reminds her that she will have to submit all the other work she has ever done related to the company. Nia agrees and then meets all her colleagues. Kabir and Kajal are helpless about the situation as they cannot do anything and watch her leave.

Cut to the house, Pummy has invited her relatives and friends for the engagement ceremony. She is excited to see her daughter get wedded; she asks Guneet to see all the saree designs and chose something out of it. Guneet questions Pummy’s decision of calling over so many guests. Pummy recalls that nobody knows that Guneet is marrying a nice guy and they deserve the celebration.

Guneet and Anurag make a joint decision of keeping Pummy with them after their marriage. Anurag asks her not to worry as everything is going to turn out well. Guneet then receives No Drama Please’s message on the application. She tries not to read the message as it hurts her to see his message after what he has done.

Guneet takes a look and sees an elaborate apology. In it, he has written that Bawra Mann deserves much better than him, someone who loves her the way she is and does not try to change her in anyways. As she is reading the message Amber is looking at her from the other side of the house. A romantic song plays in the background.

Pummy then asks Guneet to stop whatever is that she is doing and start preparing for the engagement. She also informs Guneet that Anurag’s family has left from his place. Amber is then seen helping out at the house, Pummy thinks that he will again creat trouble and tells him strictly that she will not hesitate to call the police if he disrupts the preparations. Pummy is happy that finally, things are falling into place. However, Amber is unhappy but unwillingly helps.

Guneet is worried. She does not know what to do about the message or the fact that Pummy would be staying over with them after marriage and Anurag’s family does not know about it. On the other hand, Pummy is dancing to a peppy song outside the house, all the guest are slowly arriving.

Anurag’s family then comes in, Amber surprisingly welcoming of them. Amber and Anurag greet each other. Anurag then gets a message from Guneet to meet her. He goes to meet her and they discuss the issue of Pummy staying with them after marriage and Anurag’s mother not knowing about it. Guneet says that this is not right and she does not want to lie to anyone.

On the outside, Pummy asks Amber to call Anurag. Amber goes to call them. Anurag, on the other hand, asks Guneet not to worry. Amber then comes in to call the two, Guneet then asks him something. Tune tomorrow for further Mere Dad ki Dulhan written updates.

