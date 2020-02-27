'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Written Updates | February 26: Guneet Calls Off Her Engagement

Sony Entertainment's show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is receiving positive reviews from the audience. The show has gained a lot of popularity since it was first aired. It stars Shweta Tiwari, Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari in the pivotal roles. The storyline is modern with some interesting twists using the concept of online dating and messaging. Find out more through Mere Dad ki Dulhan written updates.

Also Read | 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Written Updates February 20 | Anurag & Guneet Give A Second Chance

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan written updates

The latest episode of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan starts with Guneet calling Amber into her room. She asks Amber to return the favour of not getting him arrested. She asks him to pretend that he is Anurag. She wants to tell the truth to Anurag that she does not want to get married or go ahead with the engagement. She asks Amber to pretend. Then, Guneet expresses herself to Amber who is pretending to be Anurag. She reveals that she is not up for the engagement. Amber is shocked to hear all this. Guneet expresses that she is a romantic kind and is not able to fall in love with him. She does not want to change for anyone.

Also Read | 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Written Updates | February 25: Amber Sends An Apology To Bawra Mann

Further while expressing to Amber, she adds that she does not want anyone in life. She wants to be alone. Guneet says that Anurag is not someone she thought, he is a great person and deserves someone who belongs to him. Then Amber asks Guneet that why does she want to break the engagement if she does not wish to meet the online person.

To this, Guneet says that she does not love him and cannot give him everything. Then abruptly Amber says that he is in love with her. He says that he will look after Guneet and love her for her and not anything else. Guneet thinks that he is joking, she tells him that she is in despair and he is in the mood for jokes. Amber then saves himself by saying that he is acting like Anurag, how would he react. Guneet asks him to only listen and not talk. Amber says that she will have to answer his questions.

Also Read | 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Written Updates | February 24: Amber Gets Arrested Because Of Pummy

While walking back to the ground floor, Amber is only thinking about Guneet. He recalls how Guneet does not want anyone in her life. He is confused about many things at once.

Cut to Randeep’s house, he is asking his dad why is he stopping the loan for Amber’s business onto his name. Randeep is furious and says that his dad thinks he cannot do anything without his help. To this Randeep’s father says that he is mistaken. Randeep says that he cannot take further steps because of him. Randeep’s dad does not want anyone to give a loan to his son. He says take money from him and not others. Randeep says that he needs some time.

Also Read | 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Written Updates For February 21 | Amber's Jealousy & Fight With Pummy

Cut to Nia, she arrives at Amber’s office. She thinks about her resignation and cries about it. She feels bad and dejected about her way of leaving. Cut to Guneet’s room, she is seen talking to Anurag that she does not want to go ahead with the engagement, not because of anyone but herself.

Amber is eavesdropping to the conversation. Guneet says that she has tried her best but cannot give herself to the relationship. Anurag is broken to hear all that. She says that she cannot give her heart to the relation. She says that she does not want to deceive Anurag and he deserves better. Guneet asks for forgiveness about not telling before. Anurag leaves.

Cut to Nia, she is not out of the sequence of events. She is still crying about everything. Randeep is outside the office. He calls Nia and asks what she is doing here. She is weeping and tells Randeep that she left the job. Randeep is shocked to hear this. She continues to talk to Randeep and expresses how she has lost her job and friends along with it. Randeep and Nia are talking about the work. Randeep asks Nia to come outside. Nia and Randeep hug each other.

Cut to home, Anurag comes downstairs and tells everyone that the engagement is not going to happen. Pummy is worried and surprised at this. She asks Anurag what is the problem. Anurag shows his true colours and says that Pummy wasted his time. Guneet is furious at this.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.