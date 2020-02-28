'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Written Updates | February 27: Amber Reveals His Identity To Guneet

Sony Entertainment's show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is receiving positive reviews from the audience. The show has gained a lot of popularity since it was first aired. It stars Shweta Tiwari, Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari in the pivotal roles. The storyline is modern with some interesting twists using the concept of online dating and messaging. Find out more through Mere Dad ki Dulhan written updates.

The latest episode of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan starts with Guneet saying sorry to Anurag’s daughter. She is in tears after everything and goes upstairs. Amber looks on and does not know what to do. Pummy also does not know what to do. Anurag’s mother starts yelling and talking about standards and more. Amber stops her asks them to leave respectfully.

Nia is seen walking back home. On reaching home she sees Kabir waiting for her. Kabir asks why isn’t she picking up the calls. Kabir asks her to take a walk. Kabir is asking her why is she leaving the job, it is an esteemed job and does not know how the company works. Kabir tells her that she does not know what to do.

They have a brief argument about what's wrong and what's right. Kabir says that Nia is doing a career suicide. Nia says that everything that happened with her is unfair. Kabir disagrees. Nia and Kabir are both teary-eyed after this. Nia leaves the place and heads home.

Inside the home as Nia enters, Amber is seen asking Anurag’s mother that there is no need to insult anyone. He asks her to stay in her limit. Anurag reacts to this that this is a family matter. Amber asks them to leave without hurting anyone. Anurag then says that he needs to thank her before leaving in the most sarcastic way. Anurag then starts taunting her decisions. Anurag is furious and starts sarcastically commenting on everyone. He says that Guneet is weird for texting some stranger and not trusting him. He then says sorry to Pummy and leaves. Nia witnesses everything that has happened.

Amber walks up to Pummy and asks her not to worry and cry. Pummy says that Guneet has given up on the last chance of happiness. Nia is disappointed and goes inside her room.

Then at night, Amber is seen starring at Guneet’s room. Amber recalls every wrong thing he has ever done so far. Amber thinks to himself that he has to tell Guneet every truth. Guneet comes out of her room. Amber is still in dispute whether to approach her or no. Amber looks at her from far. A romantic song is being played.

Amber then walks into Nia’s room. He wants to apologise to her about everything. He says that he has been weird the past few days. He says that it all started since the day he went to meet Bawra Mann. He says that he will be fine. He asks Nia not to worry. Amber notices that Nia is crying. Amber asks her what is wrong and asks her to stop crying. He assures that everything will be fine. Amber then changes the topic and asks her what is up with her work, did she get promoted or not? She then tells him that she left the job. Nia apologises about it as she knows that Amber’s business is not doing well. Amber asks her not to worry. Amber asks her to sleep. He sings a song for her. He is almost breaking down.

Guneet is sitting outside the house. Amber is confessing that he is No Drama Please. Guneet is shocked to hear this. She asks him again and again about this. She is shocked!

