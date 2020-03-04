'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Written Updates | March 3: Guneet Comes Back Home

Sony Entertainment's show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is receiving positive reviews from the audience. The show has gained a lot of popularity since it was first aired. It stars Shweta Tiwari, Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari in the pivotal roles. The storyline is modern with some interesting twists using the concept of online dating and messaging. Find out more through Mere Dad ki Dulhan written updates.

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan written updates for March 3

The latest episode of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan starts with Mehendiratta sitting in Amber’s agency chair. Amber asks him to leave the chair. Mehendiratta says that he has the loan transfer contract and cannot do anything about it. Amber says that he has also filed the case against him and says that old loan bearers do not want you involved. The case might go on forever. Then Mehendiratta asks Randeep to go home with him, to which he replies with a 'No'.

Randeep then tells Amber that he did not know about his father plotting all this and it’s not his fault. Amber calls Randeep a fool, as because of him Mehendiratta made all the loan his. Amber and Randeep have a long conversation. Randeep is begging for forgiveness. Randeep apologises and hugs Amber.

Randeep then takes the chance to ask Amber if he can take Nia out for lunch. Amber is surprised and asks what is Randeep’s intention. Randeep says that he has no ill intentions and wants to only know her better as friends. Amber then agrees. Amber asks Nia to go with him, however, as a proof is on a video call. Also, he asks Randeep to pay the bill. Nia says that it is all going to be okay and hugs Amber.

The neighbours call Amber and inform him that the first-floor residents have come home, however, no one is opening the door. Amber feels a sigh of relief as he learns that Pummy and Guneet are back and he can finally see them. Amber’s car does not start, so he takes a lift home. He rushes home and sees that someone is there.

Randeep and Nia are talking to each other. Randeep tells that his partner has found some investment in the US. Nia questions him whether he has plans of moving to the US. Randeep says that if Nia does not want him to go then he will not go. He then says that he knows she will not say any of those things. He is the only one who thinks romantically about them. He is too attached to Nia, he says.

Cut to the house, Pummy opens the door, Amber asks her where is Guneet. She says that Guneet has not come yet, it is just her. Pummy then starts blabbering how Amber is normally trouble and does not want him to trouble them anymore after the engagement. Amber says that no worries and asks them to stay as long as they like.

Cut to Randeep and Nia, he tells her that she is his top 10 memory. Nia also tells him that she has found someone she can depend on with Randeep. Randeep now demands a farewell gift. Nia is curious about what he is demanding.

Cut to home, Dr. Pandey comes into the house. Amber says that the first-floor people are back, but Guneet is not here yet. Pummy is in and she started yelling at him. Amber says his head is hurting and he cannot think straight. While they are talking, Guneet enters the home, she is struggling with her bags and Pandey urges Amber to go help her. Amber then goes to help her. Guneet speaks in sign language with Pandey and asks him why is Amber being so nice. Pandey simply nods his head.

Amber and Guneet are talking and then she says thank you to Amber for giving her the courage to break the engagement. Pummy then enters and says whether he enjoyed the humiliation that he witnessed after the engagement drama. Amber does not say anything and leaves the place.

Pummy and Guneet then have a fight. Pummy says that it was wrong for her to do what she did. Guneet says that she couldn’t see a future with Anurag. Pummy taunts her that it is because of the internet guy. Guneet stresses over the fact that she has not spoken to him since then. Pummy says, she should have thought of this before everything.

