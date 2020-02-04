Mere Dad Ki Dulhan Written Updates Of February 3: Nia-Kabir Find More About 'Bawra Mann'

Sony Entertainment's all-new show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is receiving many positive reviews from the audience. The show has gained a lot of popularity since it was first aired. Mere Dad Ki Dulhan stars Shweta Tiwari, Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari in the pivotal roles. The storyline of the show is unique and well-thought, which is why the show has garnered so many fans over the period. The show revolves around the sweet and sour relationship between Nia Sharma, her dad Amber Sharma, and their tenant Guneet Sikka.

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan written updates

The latest episode of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan begins with Nia and Kabir finally decoding the password to Amber’s phone and finding two chats on his phone. They find two chats that are Kriti and Bawra Mann, Kabir asks if they can look inside the chats, but Nia is adamant about him not meddling in her dad’s privacy. Nia makes a decision that she will wait for her dad to disclose whom he is talking to. Then Nia overhears her dad entering the hall. They quickly keep the phone back.

Cut to Guneet’s house, Anurag, Guneet and Anurag’s daughter, Ruhi are seen talking to each other. They all click a group picture and Pummy is seen clicking the picture. Later Guneet sees the father-daughter duo off.

Then at Amber’s house, Kabir is seen bringing tea for Amber and Nia is seen taking his extra care. Amber realises that something is fishy and asks her what she wants. But she says that she actually cares for him. Further in the episode, Kabir is seen making small talks with Amber but however, he fails to garner more details about the chat. Then Nia and Kabir are seen warning Amber about fake online users. Nia asks Amber to be careful.

Then Pummy asks Guneet if she has made a decision about Anurag, but she asks for more time. However, Pummy yells at her. Further, in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’s latest episode Simi is seen entering Amber’s home asking for him. Kabir and Nia are surprisingly happy to see her come. However, Amber does not know what is going on.

Simi forces Amber to teach her the harmonium in exchange for her teaching the mouth organ. However, Amber does not want to, Nia forces him but he still won't budge. He tries to escape the situation by going into his room and then later starts texting Bawra Mann.

Amber and Guneet both want to meet the one they are texting but don't want to be the one to ask for it first. Guneet finally asks him to meet her. However, Amber recalls all the past experiences and thinks to himself that they cannot meet. Then they decide not to meet and Guneet tells Amber that she has met someone in real life. Guneet and Amber are both in turmoils. They want to meet but cannot decide.

