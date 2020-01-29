Mere Dad Ki Dulhan Written Updates Of January 28th: Guneet And Amber Are In The Same Team

Sony Entertainment's all-new show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is receiving many positive reviews from the audience. The show has gained a lot of popularity since it was first aired. Mere Dad Ki Dulhan stars Shweta Tiwari, Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari in the pivotal roles.

The storyline of the show is unique and well-thought, which is why the show has garnered so many fans over the period. The show revolves around the sweet and sour relationship between Nia Sharma, her dad Amber Sharma, and their tenant Guneet Sikka.

Mere Dad ki Dulhan written updates of January 27th

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is on an interesting turn with Guneet and Arjun joining the musical night along with Amber and Nia’s friends. Amber, however, believes, that she will only cause trouble. The musical night continues but Anurag things that Guneet dragged him so that she could avoid talking to him.

On the other hand, Amber notices that the party has only women and is suspicious of whether Nia and her friends have only invited women. To this Nia quickly dodges that two of Amber’s male friends are not picking up the call in the January 28th episode of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

Randeep suddenly appears in the house with a work file. However, when Nia asks him to stay, he rejects the offer. Guneet and Nia try to make Randeep stay at the home but they both fail.

Randeep slyly asks Guneet to go back and accompany her date. After a little while, the musical night continues and everyone takes their turns at the mic. Amber becomes the star of the night as he sings well. All of the women at the house are also impressed with Amber.

Further in the January 28th episode of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, all the women in the house keep complimenting Amber for his singing but he is only focused on the messages on his phone. On the other hand, Guneet also wants to escape.

Later in the musical night, there are game rounds. There will be two teams, by the system of picking up chits. Amber and Guneet are in the same team that is Rockstar team. Both of them are seen surprised at this.

