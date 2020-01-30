Mere Dad Ki Dulhan Written Updates Of January 29: Anurag Tries To Impress Guneet

Sony Entertainment's all-new show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is receiving many positive reviews from the audience. The show has gained a lot of popularity since it was first aired. Mere Dad Ki Dulhan stars Shweta Tiwari, Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari in the pivotal roles.

The storyline of the show is unique and well-thought, which is why the show has garnered so many fans over the period. The show revolves around the sweet and sour relationship between Nia Sharma, her dad Amber Sharma, and their tenant Guneet Sikka.

Mere Dad ki Dulhan written updates for January 29

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’s latest episode saw an interesting turn of events. With Amber and Guneet in the same team, the musical night witnesses the next round of team competitions. Once the competition, starts Amber is seen dedicating a song to Nia and Anurag is seen singing a romantic song for Guneet. Guneet gives him a smile and Nia is thanking her dad for the song. Both Amber and Anurag have received points in this round.

While in-person, Amber and Guneet are not great friends but in the chats, unknown of each other’s identity, they are expecting each other’s presence. In the same chats, Amber mentions that he wants to dedicate songs to Guneet.

Meanwhile, Anurag brings food for Guneet. To this Guneet expresses that if it would have been older days, then a girl would have been impressed. However, Anurag asks her to simply enjoy the food in the latest episode of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

On the other hand, Kabir is seen introducing women to Amber. In failed attempts, he is seen trying to introduce Shalini to Amber. However, Amber is not interested. Randeep notices all of Kabir’s efforts and thinks to himself. Randeep also tries to introduce women to Amber and the two get into a small argument so as to which women will suit Amber.

Meanwhile Amber shuts both of them down. But Kabir and Randeep continue to argue over the right women for Amber in the latest episode of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

Meanwhile, the next round of games are announced, this time it is Dumb Charades. Each team is supposed to enact the song that will be randomly allotted in the chit system. The first round is played by Randeep. On the other hand, Amber is busy dedicating songs to his chat friend.

