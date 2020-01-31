'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' January 30 Written Updates: Randeep Confesses His Love To Nia

Sony Entertainment's all-new show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is receiving many positive reviews from the audience. The show has gained a lot of popularity since it was first aired. Mere Dad Ki Dulhan stars Shweta Tiwari, Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari in the pivotal roles. The storyline of the show is unique and well-thought, which is why the show has garnered so many fans over the period. The show revolves around the sweet and sour relationship between Nia Sharma, her dad Amber Sharma, and their tenant Guneet Sikka.

Also Read | Mere Dad Ki Dulhan Written Updates Of January 27th: Nia Is Suspicious Of Amber

Mere Dad ki Dulhan written updates for January 30

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’s latest episode saw an interesting round of musical games. On January 30, the episode begins with Kabir trying his hand at dumb charades. Randeep gives the song name to Kabir and he is trying his best to make Nia guess the song. However, Nia is not able to guess the song as she is unaware of the old song. In the second round of dumb charades, it is Amber and Guneet’s turn. Amber gets up to act out the part, Anurag whispers the song to be enacted in Amber’s ears. Guneet is able to guess the name of the song towards the end of the time period with some help from Anurag. The song was Janu Meri Janu…which is a quirky dance number. So all the ladies and Amber dance it out. Nia is seen cheering her father.

Also Read | Mere Dad Ki Dulhan Written Updates Of January 28th: Guneet And Amber Are In The Same Team

Finally, after a fun round of games, the musical night ends. All the ladies leave one by one. Shalini compliments Amber for the great organisation of the party, but Amber directs the credits to his kids. More ladies walk in and compliment Amber for his singing skills and ask him if he is professionally trained. He responds by saying that singing is one of the things life taught him. Meanwhile, Guneet adds to the conversation that he should learn a musical instrument. Some of the ladies say that they are hopeful of seeing Amber in music class.

Also Read | Mere Dad Ki Dulhan Written Updates Of January 29: Anurag Tries To Impress Guneet

Further in the January 30 episode of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan Nia and Randeep are having a conversation about Randeep’s banter with Kabir. Nia firmly urges him to stop the way he competes with Kabir. At this moment Randeep confesses his love to Nia Sharma and she is frozen over this, he asks her to accept his feelings. The episode comes to an end by Randeep leaving the home despite Nia’s opposition. Meanwhile Amber and Guneet revisit their decision not to meet. The two assure each other that not meeting is right.

Also Read | Mere Dad Ki Dulhan Star Niya Convinces Her Father Amber To Go On A First Date

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.