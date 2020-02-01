'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' January 31 Written Update | Nia Finds Out About Bawra Mann

Sony Entertainment's new show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is receiving many positive reviews from the audience. The show has gained a lot of popularity since it was first aired. Mere Dad Ki Dulhan stars Shweta Tiwari, Varun Badola, and Anjali Tatrari in pivotal roles. The storyline of the show is unique and well-thought-out, which is why the show has garnered so many fans over its running period. The show revolves around the sweet and sour relationship between Niya Sharma, her dad Amber Sharma, and their tenant Guneet Sikka.

Mere Dad ki Dulhan written update for January 31

The Mere Dad Ki Dulhan January 31 episode starts with Amber waking up in the morning and receiving a text from Guneet. Guneet asks Amber if he knows who was offered the Hindi movie Zanjeer before it finally received confirmation from actor Amitabh Bachchan. Amber responds to this question by stating that it was first offered to Dharmendra and then actor Jitendra. Guneet quickly points it out to Amber that one of his answers is correct and the other one is wrong. Amber is frustrated by this conversation.

But while Amber expects an explanation from Guneet regarding the Zanjeer question, Guneet tells Amber that he has to answer one of her questions. Guneet directly texts him with who he has fallen in love with. Amber tells her that she is taking advantage of his situation. Amber tells her that she has to guess.

While this conversation continues, Niya sneaks into Amber’s room and tries to take a look at his texts. But the moment Niya realises that her dad has changed the password of his phone, he comes back to his room from the washroom. Amber and Guneet’s Zanjeer conversation continues as Niya hides in her dad’s room.

Niya starts a conversation about this password change with her friends and soon discovers that her father Amber has asked her friend Kabir about how to delete chat history. This confirms Niya’s doubt that he is chatting with somebody and does not want Niya to know about it. Niya and her friends start discussing how to decode a password.

While Amber is lost in texting, he collides with a little girl who shows him his dance video. While Amber is talking to the little girl’s father, Guneet and Amber’s banter starts once again. Ruhi and Guneet then can be seen bonding in their house while Niya tries to figure out how to respond to Kabir’s proposal. Ruhi’s father Anurag observes the chemistry between Guneet and his daughter after they played the toothpaste prank on Amber. On the other hand, Kabir and Niya figure out the password of Amber’s phone and find out that Niya’s father is talking to somebody named Bawra Mann.

Image Courtesy: Varun Badola Instagram

