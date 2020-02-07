'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Written Updates Of February 6: Amber Misses 'Bawra Mann’s' Identity

Sony Entertainment's show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is receiving positive reviews from the audience. The show has gained a lot of popularity since it was first aired. Mere Dad Ki Dulhan stars Shweta Tiwari, Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari in the pivotal roles. The storyline of the show is unique and well-thought, which is why the show has garnered so many fans in a short span. The show revolves around the sweet and sour relationship between Nia Sharma, her dad Amber Sharma, and their tenant Guneet Sikka.

Also Read | Mere Dad Ki Dulhan Written Updates Of February 5: Anurag And Guneet Talk About Marriage

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan written updates

The latest episode of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan begins with Guneet talking about her decision on getting the Roka ceremony done with Pummy. Pummy is sad about the distant future. She thinks that Guneet might now get engaged to Anurag. Guneet assures Pummy that she will do everything according to her wishes. Pummy asks if there is any other person in her life. Pummy is worried that Guneet might end up alone if she waits too much.

Also Read | Mere Dad Ki Dulhan Written Updates Of February 4: Nia And Amber Fight About Randeep

Guneet is seen thinking about Anurag. She grabs the gift Anurag gave her and gives a thought about him. Guneet then uploads a picture with the gift on her social media account. Nia comes across the post and then tells Amber about it. Amber says that it is good that she met Anurag. Amber is lethargic and does not see the post. When Nia shows the picture, the phone switches off. The photo was previously sent by Bawra Mann and Amber knows it, he does not know that the gift picture might reveal the identity of the messenger.

Also Read | Mere Dad Ki Dulhan Written Updates Of February 3: Nia-Kabir Find More About 'Bawra Mann'

Cut to morning, Amber wakes up from sleep and then messages Guneet, he tries to type a cheesy message but then says good morning. They keep messaging each other. They want to say a lot to each other but they don’t.

Also Read | 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' January 31 Written Update | Nia Finds Out About Bawra Mann

Randeep is seen yelling at his help, his dad comes in and asks him about the work. Randeep says that work is on track and asks for some more time. His dad knew everything about Randeep getting fired. His dad yells at Randeep and then says he will give two months only to revive the business.

Cut to Amber’s home, he sees Guneet and taunts her about the gift. He says that she will destroy Anurag in the process. However, Guneet is adamant and says he is jealous. Guneet then forcibly shows the gift to Guneet. They are both saying familiar words from the chats. They are astonished to see each repeat the same line.

Then Guneet says Randeep that she wants him to be her friend. They talk about their problems with each other. She tells him about No Drama Please and Anurag and how she cannot decide on the Roka. Randeep suggests for them to meet. He asks her to send a message to him to meet.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.