'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' February 7 Written Update: Will Guneet Choose Anurag Or Amber?

Sony Entertainment's show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is receiving positive reviews from the audience. The show has gained a lot of popularity since it first aired. Mere Dad Ki Dulhan stars Shweta Tiwari, Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari in the pivotal roles. The storyline of the show is unique and well-thought, which is why the show has garnered a strong fanbase in a short span. The show revolves around the sweet and sour relationship between Nia Sharma, her dad Amber Sharma, and their tenant Guneet Sikka.

'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' written updates

The latest episode of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan begins with Randeep asking Guneet to meet his chat friend. Guneet messages Anurag and Randeep can't stop talking about Amber. Guneet gives tips to Randeep on handling Amber and then later blesses him. Later, Amber messages him if he can give her suggestions as to the third person. She asks her what is her age. Amber laughs and says a filmy dialogue. Later, Simmy comes to Amber and Amber says how confused he is about sending one message to his friend.

Later, Anurag and Guneet reach the theatre and Guneet takes a picture of the ticket and sends a friend. Then Amber sees the ticket on Simmi's phone and later Simmi encourages him to go to the theatre and so he goes there. Nia comes home and Simmi tells her to let Amber do what he wants. She even tells her of Amber's chats on his phone. Amber waits outside the cinema for very long and finally meets Guneet. Both have an argument and then Guneet leaves thinking Amber will tell Nia.

Nia calls Kabir and they both talk about her dad and Kabir tells her how she must ask him about it. Anurag and Guneet come home and then when he gets to know his maid won't come the next day, he asks Guneet to take care of Ruhi. Then they talk about the movie and when Guneet was about to leave, he talks about his first marriage and tells her how he did not give time back then but he will give Guneet time, trust and the truth and then Guneet leaves and Amber comes on his bike. Guneet and Amber stare at each other. What will happen next? Stay tuned to know more about Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

