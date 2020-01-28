Mere Dad Ki Dulhan Written Updates Of January 27th: Nia Is Suspicious Of Amber

Sony Entertainment's all-new show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is receiving many positive reviews from the audience. The show has gained a lot of popularity since it was first aired.

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan stars Shweta Tiwari, Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari in the pivotal roles. The storyline of the show is unique and well-thought, which is why the show has garnered so many fans over the period. The show revolves around the sweet and sour relationship between Nia Sharma, her dad Amber Sharma, and their tenant Guneet Sikka.

Mere Dad ki Dulhan written updates of January 27th

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is on an interesting turn as Amber and Guneet's conversation starts at the beginning of the episode. Randeep was asking about Guneet's interest in chatting more and more. When Amber was reading Guneet’s message, he starts laughing. When questioned by Randeep, he shuts him up. Further in the January 27th episode of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Nia intervenes in their conversation but Amber does let Nia and Randeep talk. Nia and Randeep share short eye contact after the conversation.

Nia is also seen convincing her dad about plans for a musical night. While heading home in the car, Nia is seen thinking about Randeep. She seems lovestruck at the moment. Further in the episode of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Nia and Amber are seen having a conversation regarding Nia’s possible love interest. But Nia says that she had been joking about the situation.

Further in the January 27th episode of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Guneet is seen helping out in the kitchen. Pummy asks her to hurry up. However, Guneet asks her mother to trust her skills. Amber and Guneet keep texting each other and Amber’s phone is seen constantly beeping. To this, Nia is doubtful about whom Amber is talking to. Later Guneet is seen interacting with Amber and she is amazed to see him smile at the phone in reality. They are seen bantering again.

Kya hoga aaj ki antaakshari raat mein jab Amber ke saamne aayenge Guneet aur Dr Anurag saath mein? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #MereDadKiDulhan aaj raat 10 baje. @ATatrari pic.twitter.com/LOnam6xcof — Sony TV (@SonyTV) January 27, 2020

While welcoming her guests, Guneet meets Nia's friends. They are talking about the upcoming house party. A handsome doctor Anurag Malhotra enters the house and all of Nia's friends are awestruck by his looks. They are all seen entering the house. Towards the end, Amber enters the house full of guests in casual attire and all the women turn their heads to look at him.

