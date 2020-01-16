'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Star Niya Convinces Her Father Amber To Go On A First Date

Sony Entertainment's all-new show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is receiving many positive reviews from the audience. The show has gained a lot of popularity since it was first aired. Mere Dad Ki Dulhan stars Shweta Tiwari, Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari in the pivotal roles. The storyline of the show is unique and well-thought, which is why the show has garnered so many fans over the period. The show revolves around the sweet and sour relationship between Niya, Amber and Guneet.

Here is what happened

Recently, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is making headlines for the super-cool twist in the recent episodes. In the show, Niya who is Amber's daughter made her father's profile on a dating app as she felt that her father needed a companion. However, Amber got upset when he got to know about this and blamed Guneet for putting all such things in Niya's head. Later Amber was interested to try out the dating app. Guneet was also keen on using the same app. The duo unknowingly matches and start chatting with each other.

After that, Nia catches her father chatting with someone on the dating app. In the upcoming episode, Niya will be motivating her dad Amber to go on his first date. She will be asking Amber to give it a shot and start his new life.

Chat karte karte Amber aur Guneet ke khayaal toh mil rahe hai par kya asli zindagi mein bhi inke khayaal mil payenge? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #MereDadKiDulhan aaj raat 10 baje. @ATatrari pic.twitter.com/1FIQ7IPDqF — Sony TV (@SonyTV) January 16, 2020

The audience is excited to know what will happen next when Amber and Guneet find out that the two of them have been texting no one else but each other.

