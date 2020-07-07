'Mere Sai' And One Other TV Show Shoot Stalled As Team Member Test Positive For COVID-19

Several television shows have resume shooting post the nationwide lockdown. Recently, the shoot of the show Ek Mahanayak- Dr BR Ambedkar came to a grounding halt when actor Jagannath Nivangune tested positive for coronavirus. Another show, Mere Sai is all set to resume shoot after a three-day halt.

The shoot of the show was stopped after a crew member tested positive for coronavirus. The producer of Mere Sai in an interview with a news portal said that the crew member who tested positive was feeling feverish and did not report on the sets. Since he tested positive, he was quarantined and is recovering well.

He also informed that all the precautions have been taken on the sets and the set has been thoroughly fumigated and disinfected. He wrapped up the conversation saying that as per the State government rules, the makers halted the shoot for three days and will resume on Tuesday. The producer of Mere Sai also informed that the infected person was a part of the creative team. He also mentioned that while the person was present on the set a few days back, he did not come in contact with anyone after he fell ill. The set of Mere Sai is situated in Naigaon, Mumbai.

In the recent past, Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya’s shooting has resumed after 3 months. Currently, the BTS pictures and videos from the sets of Kumkum Bhagya are going viral on the internet. In the picture, the team of both Kumkum Bhagya and its spin-off Kundali Bhagya can be seen.

The leads of the show Sriti Jha, Shabbir Ahluwalia along with Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoppar of Kundali Bhagya can be seen shooting the promo of the shows. The actors can be seen donning their character costumes. Sriti Jha and Shraddha Arya can be spotted wearing ethnic ensembles while Shabbir and Dheeraj are seen wearing formal suits. All the stars including the crew members are seen taking COVID-19 restrictions wearing masks and also maintaining social distancing.

Other shows that resume shooting includes Naagin 4 and Kasauti Zindagi Kay. Television soaps like The Kapil Sharma Show, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah among others are likely to resume shooting of the shows soon. The advisory to shoot for television shows, web series, and movies in Madhya Pradesh is also given recently by the State's tourism board.

