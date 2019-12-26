Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar Pose For A Cosy Picture On Christmas

Milind Soman is known for his dedication to a healthy lifestyle and his love for fitness in general. Recently his wife Ankita Konwar and he shared a cute moment together on Christmas. The couple were seen in bright smiles as they gazed at each other setting major couple goals.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar pose for steamy photo on Christmas

Upon sharing the photograph Ankita assured in the Christmas that indeed it was a merry Christmas for them. She later added that friends are truly the family you choose. The two were seen celebrating Christmas with their loved ones. The group shared photos from their glorious Christmas dinner party. Milind wished his fans on the joyous occasion.

Apart from the festivities, the couple is often seen participating in various marathon and hikes around the world. Both Milind and his wife Ankita are dedicated fitness enthusiasts and like participating in several such events. The popular trend by Milind, push-ups for a selfie is still ongoing and his supporters gladly do what is asked to them. The challenge requires fans to complete a set of push-ups if they want a selfie with Milind. Once completed the actor not only poses with them for a selfie but also add a photograph to his personal account highlights. This motivates fans and has a good message related to fitness.

