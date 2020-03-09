Bear Grylls' Adventures And His Star-studded Shows Amount To A Stellar Net Worth; Read

Bear Grylls is a well-known name in many households all across the world due to his extremely adventurous spirit. The adventurer writer was born in the Isles of Wight on June 7, 1974. He is best known for his television show Man vs Wild in India, while its British show was named as Born Survivor: Bear Grylls in the United Kingdom.

Bear Grylls' net worth

According to therichest.com, Bear Grylls' net worth is estimated to be $20 million dollars as of 2020. The site also claims that Bear Grylls' income per episode is $30,000. When converted to rupees, Bear Grylls' net worth comes to ₹ 148 Crores. He earns an estimated ₹ 22 lakhs per episode.

Bear Grylls' age is 45 years. According to an article in news agency, The adventurer was appointed as the youngest-ever Chief Scout at the age of 35. This makes him the head of The Scout Association. Grylls' education was done at the Eton College, where he had joined a mountaineering course. He also took up sky diving and also has two dan black belt in Shotokan karate.

Grylls had also planned to join the Indian Army but instead served the Territorial Army. His first adventure milestone was to climb the Mount Everest. He did this after breaking three vertebrae while parachuting.

Bear Grylls now has three sons Jesse, Marmaduke and Huckleberry and is married to Shara Cannings Knight. In a recent episode of his show Into The Wild, he was joined by the Indian superstar Rajinikanth. Bear had also invited Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi to his show and the two had visited the Himalayan foothills.

Source: Bear Grylls Instagram

