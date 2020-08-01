Ministry Of Defence Writes To CBFC, Orders Producers To Get A NOC To Portray Army Themes

Ekta Kapoor’s produced web series XXX Uncensored received a heavy backlash for viewers for putting some objectionable scenes in the series. Moreover, many viewers had raised concerns as the show makers had shown army families in a bad light. Some people had filed police complaints, following which Ekta Kapoor had later blurred the scenes and clarified her intentions.

Ministry of Defence sends new diktat to CBFC regarding portrayal of Army on screen

However, the latest development regarding the same has come to light. The Ministry of Defence has now written to the Central Board Of Film Certification. In that, the ministry has asked producers to take an NOC (no objection certificate) before telecasting content that has themes around the Army.

Need to seek a NOC before telecasting shows based on Army theme

The letter has been doing the rounds on social media and the contents of the letter are being discussed. The Defence Ministry’s letter has been addressed to the Information and Technology and the Information and Broadcasting ministries and was issued to the Central Board of Film Certification on July 27th.

The letter stated that producers of moves or web series based on Army should take an NOC before they telecast them. The subject of the letter was: "Depiction Of Indian Army Personnel and Military uniform in a distorted manner in XXX Uncensored (Season 2) web series – regarding".

It has been brought to the notice of this Ministry that some production houses making films on Army theme are using contents which are distorting the image of Indian Army. Therefore, the producers of movies/web series etc based on Army theme may be adviced to obtain the ‘NOC’ from Ministry of Defence before the telecast of any movie/ documentary on Army theme in public domain. They may also be advised to ensure that any incident which distorts the image of Defence Forces or hurts their sentiments may be prevented.

@DefenceMinIndia writes to the Censor Board saying Production Houses making films or Web series based on 'Army theme' should obtain NoC from the Ministry.#CBFC @GoI_MeitY @adgpi @rajnathsingh pic.twitter.com/M6ogiiwe9d — Geeta Mohan Ú¯ÛŒØªØ§ Ù…ÙˆÛÙ† à¤—à¥€à¤¤à¤¾ à¤®à¥‹à¤¹à¤¨ (@Geeta_Mohan) July 31, 2020

The CBFC function under the Information and Broadcasting Ministry does not have a say in the content being shown on OTT platforms. The CBFC’s role is restricted to films and television satellite channels. In fact, content posted on OTT platforms is not regulated by any specific body. The platforms are still in the process of finalising a self-regulatory code for the content they stream.

