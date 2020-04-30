Mirzapur, Sacred Games & Other Series You Need To Watch If You Are Fan Of 'Mafia' Shows

Stories on mafia have become a real attraction. A lot of shows that have a mafia backdrop are streaming on OTT platforms. If you like the mafia world and want to know more stories about them then here are few listed mafia-themed shows you can watch.

Narcos

One of the most addicting shows of all time. The story was about a chronicled look at the criminal exploits of Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar. The creators of the show are Carlo Bernard, Chris Brancato, Doug Miro whereas the lead stars are Pedro Pascal, Wagner Moura, Boyd Holbrook.IMDB has rated the show with 8.8 stars.

McMafia

McMafia is based on a book by Misha Glenny about global crime written ten years ago. The story revolves around the English-son raised by the Russian mafia- Alex Godman. The Russian mafia has struggled all through his life to leave his past and build his own business. Whereas Alex was born with a silver spoon in his mouth, his life turns around when an unearthly murder occurs which draw him into the criminal world of mafias. McMafia was released in 2018 and 2019 in two different seasons.

Scared Games

Indian show Scared games received an award for Best Web Series of 2018. The storyline is based on real-time events in Mumbai and India between 1980-1993. The character of Gaitonde is loosely based on real-life gangster Arun Gawli, whereas the character of Sulemani Isa is based on Dawood Ibrahim. The Rags to Riches Story of Gaitonde, fleeing to Dubai and 1993 Bomb Blasts by Isa et all are based on the real characters.

Mirzapur

Mirzapur is the first web series of Divyendu Sharma. The story revolves around the two brothers of what they fear the most about. After a terrifying incident at a wedding in a lawless city of Mirzapur, the string of events followed in which the lives of two families comes at stake. The makers of the show are Karan Anshuman, Puneet Krishna and the star cast are Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey.

