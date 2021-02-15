Mitaali Nag Reveals Inspiration Behind 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's' Devyani Character

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Mitaali Nag revealed that she took inspiration from her four-year-old son to prepare for her character Devyani/Devi in the serial. As the actor talked to TellyChakkar recently, she opened up about her character Devyani/Devi. She also explained that a lot of things in her character are inspired by her son.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Mitaali Nag

Interestingly, while talking further about her character, Mitaali asserted that there is a very thin line where an actor can actually go wrong if not acted properly and it looks made. She added that to cut it out, she always does a lot of research before she presents herself on the camera. She concluded on the same saying that she has tried to make her character very relatable as she doesn't like to overdo things and loves to play in a subtle way.

In a previous conversation with TellyChakkar, Mitaali Nag had said that when she was given the brief, she took reference from actors who have done similar characters in the past. She shared that while Googling about the same, the nearest thing she found to the character of Devyani was Sridevi’s character in Sadma. She further revealed that on the first day of her on the set, the creative team told her that they want to see a little shift from the character in Sadma and not the same.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin plot

The Star Plus' romantic-drama is a love triangle between Virat, Sai and Pakhi, played by Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma, respectively. The official synopsis of the show, on Disney+ Hostar, read, "Virat sacrifices his love to honour the promise he made to a dying man". Devyani plays the character of Virat's elder sister Devyani/Devi.

So far, the plot of the serial has revealed that Devyani is married to a doctor. However, due to some past trauma, she is mentally unstable. The lead of the serial, Sai, will soon dig into her past as she found a connection between her college professor Pulkit and sister-in-law Devyani.

