Mohena Kumari Pens An Emotional 'can't Sleep' Note After Testing Positive Of COVID-19

TV actor Mohena Kumari Singh has been tested positive for COVID-19 along with her in-laws and staff members. Mohena Kumari Singh recently penned down her feelings in a note she posted on her Instagram. The actor spoke about how she is feeling and what all measures have been taken.

Mohena Kumari Singh posted the note on June 2, 2020 at 3:45 AM. The note starts with the words, “Can’t Sleep”. Talking about the suffering of herself and her family, she said that the initial days have been difficult for all of them at home especially for the young and elder members of the family. She further added in her note that she is praying that it will all be over soon. Mohena Kumari Singh mentioned that they do not have the right to the complain as there are people out there who are suffering way more than them.

She also thanked her fans for all the messages, concerns and prayers that are sent to her and her family. Mohena Kumari Singh added that these messages have been keeping their spirits up. At the end of the note, she also extended her heartfelt gratitude to all her fans on behalf of her family.

On June 1, 2020, in an interview with a leading daily, Mohena Kumari Singh said that seven of her family members have tested positive for COVID-19, however, they are doing fine right now. She also informed that they have been taken to the hospital and her brother-in-law’s latest reports have come negative so he is fine now. Mohena mentioned that there are other people too who have been infected but they are from the Sanstha.

Furthermore, Mohena Kumari Singh informed that they had very mild symptoms and they thought it must be because of the change in weather. But nobody from her family has any kind of major symptoms. She mentioned that coronavirus is such that it spreads like wildfire, first her mother-in-law showed mild symptoms that they couldn’t figure out and later everybody else. She wrapped up her conversation saying that it is their second day in the hospital and everyone is showing improvement. She added they are in quarantine now and getting their treatment done.

