Mohena Kumari Singh Says 'COVID-19 Affects You Mentally More Than Physically'

Mohena Kumari Singh recently shared her experience upon being tested positive for COVID-19. The actor also updated her fans about how she and her family caught the disease and how their health is. Moreover, she narrated her entire experience with the medical staff and other things as she urged her fans to take all precautions.

How Mohena Kumari Singh got COVID-19

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohena revealed that her mother-in-law was probably the first in her family to have contracted the virus and was keeping unwell. The actor further revealed that first, their family thought that it was just flu but when her mother-in-law’s fever did not subside, they got her tested. When her second test came positive, the whole family got themselves tested in order to break the chain.

The actor said in an Instagram chat video,

"Most of us had contracted the virus, and it was very shocking for the family. Mentally it was very difficult. Thankfully, we got tested early, and it did not spread outside our house. We broke the chain by testing ourselves early, which was of utmost importance. It is very important to get yourself tested when you have a fever or are feeling sick. Don't sit at home and worry about it, but get yourself tested immediately."

Narrating her entire experience from getting tested positive for COVID-19 to her current health update. She said, "This is my 6th day in the hospital at Rishikesh. It doesn't feel bad physically that much, but it affects you mentally more".

In another video, Mohena urged her fans to get oneself tested if one has symptoms. She said, 'It is very important to get yourself tested when you have a fever or are feeling sick. Don't sit at home and worry about it, but get yourself tested immediately". The actor further said that while COVID is not as lethal as one might think, it spreads very fast and can affect the elderly and kids in the worst way. Therefore, getting oneself tested and treated is of the utmost importance.

