Mohena Kumari Singh’s Friends Send Her A Special Message As She Fights COVID; Read Details

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohena Kumari Singh is currently recovering from COVI-19. Earlier this week, she and other family members were tested positive for this virus. All of them are now quarantined in a hospital in Rishikesh. As a means to cheer the whole family, Mohena Singh’s friends send her a special message through social media. Take a look:

Best Wishes for Mohena by her friends

The Silsila Pyaar Ka actor, Mohena Singh made a special effort and recently shared a collage featuring her friends. Each of her eight friends is holding a placard which reads as, “Get Well Soonest. Mohena, Suyesh And Parivaar. Lots of Love”. The last block on the collage has a beautiful picture of Mohena with her husband, Suyesh. Tagging her friends and husband in this post, the actor thanked everyone with a heart emoji. Take a look at the picture below:

A heartfelt note by Mohena on testing positive for COVID-19

On Tuesday, the actor gave an update about her health by stating that these initial days have been difficult for all of them at home as they were not able to sleep. But they are praying that it will all be over soon and that they all are fine. She further added that they have no right to complain about anything on how they got infected, as there are people out in the world who are suffering way more than them.

In the same post, Mohena also thanked everyone for sending her positivity through social media. She said that she would like to thank everyone for all the messages, prayers and love her friends and fans have been sending. Their wishes and blessings are keeping their spirits up. The doctor-actor also said that they have so much appreciation in their hearts for everyone. The actor also re-posted fans’ creatives and videos on her Instagram stories by thanking them for sending wishes.

All about Mohena Kumari Singh

Mohena Kumari Singh is the princess of Rewa. The actor started her career in the TV industry as a contestant on the reality show Dance India Dance. She later participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa as a choreographer. After that, she made her acting debut with Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She played the role of Keerti Singhania and became a household name.

