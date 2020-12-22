Mohit Malik & Wife Aditi Expecting Their First Child Together, Share Good News With Fans

Actor Mohit Malik and wife Aditi Malik are one of the most adorable television couples. The couple has announced a piece of good news to their fans. Mohit Malik took to Instagram to announce that they are expecting their first child. Read ahead to know more.

Mohit Malik and Aditi Malik expecting their first child

An ecstatic Mohit Malik took to Instagram to announce that he and his wife Addite Malik are expecting their first child together. In the picture, Mohit Malik posed by keeping his hand on Aditi’s belly. In the caption of the post, Mohit wrote that he is thankful for this beautiful enlightening experience that they are growing through. He also wrote that he is extremely happy to share this good news with everyone.

Addite Malik also has shared some of the most beautiful pictures of her as she announced she is expecting Baby Malik. She is seen cradling her baby bump in the pictures. In the caption of the post, she wrote, ‘God knew even before we knew that we needed you’.

Mohit Malik’s post received a lot of love by celebrities and his fans as well. Shivangi Joshi and Juhi Parmar have wished the expectant couple a hearty congratulations. Many of his fans have commented using the red heart emojis and have congratulated the couple as well. See their reactions here:

Mohit Malik and Aditi Malik were co-stars on the serial Banoo Main Teri Dulhan. The serial aired on Zee TV. After dating for a few months, Mohit proposed to Aditi and they got married in December 2010.

His Instagram gives a sneak-peek into his life. Mohit Malik's Instagram is full of pictures and videos from his personal and professional life. He shares adorable pictures with his wife Addite Malik as well. He also shares pictures and videos from his time between the shots on social media.

He is currently working on the Star Plus serial Lockdown Ki Love Story. Malik players the male lead character of Dhruv Jaiswal in the serial. Sana Sayyad plays the female lead in Lockdown Ki Love Story. Other cast members of the serial include Vijay Kumar, Jayati Bhatia, Deepika Upadhyay, Ashutosh Tiwari, Rakesh Kukreti, Kashish Duggal Paul, Ananya Khare and Nazea Hasan Sayed.

Image courtesy- @mohitmalik113 Instagram

