Mohit Malik Opens Up About Being COVID-19 Positive, Reveals Why People Need To Be Aware

Actor Mohit Malik has opened-up about his experience about being COVID-19 positive. The TV actor in couple of Instagram posts has spoken up about why people need to maintain good hygiene and follow all the necessary health protocols even though the Coronavirus vaccine is here. In one of the posts, Malik has also revealed that even though he is positive thankfully his wife Addite has tested negative. Find out more details about this story below.

Mohit Malik opens up about being COVID-19 diagnosis

The COVID-19 vaccination drive has finally begun in India. But while the vaccine is here, many people are still getting infected and thus a spike in COVID-19 positive cases has been seen. A recent celebrity who tested positive for COVID-19 was Mohit Malik. According to Hindustan Times report, Mohit Malik tested positive after he came to Mumbai after his birthday celebrations in Alibaug.

Mohit Malik then took to Instagram and confirmed the same. In his Instagram post he wrote, “Yesterday I caught fever and our first impulse was to get a COVID-19 test done, which has come out positive. Addite is fortunately safe, but we have both isolated and I have quarantined myself”.

He also added, “I request all those who were in touch with me for the past few days to exercise caution and take the necessary tests if any symptoms show or even otherwise, as a safety measure. Let’s pray and hope that we get over this rough tide, not just us, but whoever is going through this and let us hope to start living again in a safe and secure environment”. Take a look at Mohit Malik’s Instagram post here.

In an interview with the above-mentioned media portal, Mohit Malik revealed that he has been experiencing fever and body ache. He added that his recovery seems like a long road. But he is relieved that his wife Addite who is pregnant has tested negative. While talking about the current scenario, Mohit Malik said people are handling the situation lightly since the vaccine is here. But he wants people to know that maintaining the same level of precaution, hygiene, and sanitization is important.

