Know Mohit Malik's Net Worth As He Prepares To Ring In His 37th Birthday

Popular TV actor Mohit Malik turns 37, on January 11, 2021. Malik made his debut in television back in 2005 and has had quite a flourishing career through the years. He is currently seen playing Dhruv Jaiswal on the show Lockdown Ki Love Story on Star Plus opposite Sana Sayyad. Read on to know more about the actor's new worth and other details:

Mohit Malik's birthday

Mohit Malik’s Net Worth

The actor’s net worth in 2020, as per the celebsupdate.com website is $1 million. His source of income is mostly through his acting career, although there is no information on how much the actor earns per show or episode. He made his TV debut in the year 2005 with the show Millie and played the character of Aaoni.

Mohit Malik’s work through the years

After his debut in the show Millie, the actor went on to be a part of a list of shows, including Jab Love Hua as Rahul Mittal, Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai, Pari Hoon Main as Rajveer Kapoor. Further, he was a contestant on Nach Baliye 4, and the appeared in the shows Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, Godh Bharaai and then played Ankur Luthra on the show Adaalat. Some of the most popular roles of the actor came in the last 10 years, which include his roles from the Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya onwards.

His performances in Phulwa as Dr. Arjun Singh in the year 2011-2012 and then in Doli Armaano Ki as Samrat Singh Rathore opposite Neha Marda from 2013 to 2015 were critically acclaimed. In the recent years, he played the role of Sikandar Singh Gill in the Star Plus show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala from 2018 to 2020. He also participated in the show Khatra Khatra Khatra on Colors TV in the year 2019. The actor has also participated in the celebrity dance show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Season 8 in the year 2015.

