Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Times When Komolika Shocked Audiences With Her Vicious Moves

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a popular television soap opera that airs on Star Plus. The serial is a modern-day revival of the 2001 version, which was as popular as this new version, if not more. The plot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay revolves around Anurag and Prerna's love story and the trials and tribulations they face along the way. Here we have listed some scenes when Komolika shocked audiences through the year.

When Komolika plans to kill Prerna

Komolika feels helpless and furious after Prerna's entry in the Basu mansion. She is ready to go to any extent to eliminate Prerna and her child from Anurag's life. Filled with anger, Komolika asks an electrician not to fix the lamp properly and so that Prerna gets an electric shock. Later, Komolika wonders why hasn't anything happened to Prerna. Komolika then comes in the kitchen to check and gets electrocuted herself. Anurag saves Prerna by switching off the button and tells her that he loves to take care of her.

When Komolika burned Prerna’s house

To get Prerna out of their way, Komolika chalks out a plan and hires a few people with the help of her dad. Following her order, the goons set Prerna's house on fire while she is asleep with her sister. She wakes up on feeling the heat and is clueless about what to do next. The entire family is in panic mode as they see their house burn to ashes. While the whole family thinks that a rocket might have ignited a fire, Komolika looks happy watching Sharma house burn down.

When Komolika poisoned Mohini’s food

In the maha episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Mishka overhears Prerna and Anurag’s love confession. Just when Anurag asks for forgiveness for hurting Mishka’s feeling, the latter humiliates Prerna. Anurag asks her to leave. Prerna calls Anurag and wants to know about his discussion with Mishka. Komolika notices Mishka’s engagement ring and notices that she is upset. Komolika tells her that she will get Anurag by hook or crook. Later, Prerna and Komolika come face-to-face. Komolika mixes poison in the halwa and the blame falls upon Prerna for its consequenses. Nivi lashes out at Prerna for harming her mother.

