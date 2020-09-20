Shaheer Sheikh Or Mohit Raina: Who Looks Better With Sonarika Bhadoria On-screen?

Sonarika Bhadoria is a very well-known actor in the Indian television industry. Having started her acting career in 2011 with Life OK’s Tum Dena Saath Mera, the actor is now a part of not only television but even multi-lingual movie industries. After spending over a decade in the industry, Sonarika Bhadoria has successfully created a huge fanbase for herself. Sonarika Bhadoria’s on-screen pairing with both, Shaheer Sheikh and Mohit Raina created a buzz. Here is whose chemistry out of the two with Sonarika Bhadoria is more loved by fans. Read further ahead.

Sonarika Bhadoria’s co-stars

In 2018, Sonarika Bhadoria played the lead character of Anarkali in Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali, opposite Shaheer Sheikh. The Indian historical television series premiered on October 1 and aired on the channel, Colors TV. The plot of the series explores the historical love story of Prince Salim and Anarkali, and the hardships the two had to face just because they wanted to be together. Prince Salim was the son of Jodha and Akbar, and later became Maan Bai’s husband.

The series even had an international broadcast as it went on air on the channel, ANTV as Salim Anarkali and premiered on the channel on March 11, 2019. The on-screen chemistry between Sonarika Bhadoria and Shaheer Sheikh was loved and praised a lot by the audience. The two were also unofficially acknowledged as the "best on-screen couple" by fans for a while.

In 2011, Sonarika Bhadoria played the lead character of Parvati in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, opposite Mohit Raina. The mythological drama series based on the Hindu god, Lord Shiva, also known as Mahadev premiered on December 18, 2011, and aired on the channel, Life OK. Sonarika Bhadoria rose to fame with this series that completed a total of 820 episodes on-air. The plot of the show revolves around the story of Lord Shiva and all his avatars and traces his journey from being an ascetic to a family man. The series was dubbed into many languages like Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, Tamil, Telugu, and Indonesian. The on-screen chemistry between Sonarika Bhadoria and Mohit Raina made the headlines as fans from all over the country loved to watch the two together.

