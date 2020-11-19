Mohit Raina Shares Pics From His First Photoshoot, Narrates Interesting Story

Actor Mohit Raina's latest Instagram post narrates his entry into the showbiz world. The actor got a call from one of the industry's well-known photographers to get clicked. Mohit Raina did not have money for that photoshoot but was eager to try his luck. The actor arrived on the set to give it a shot. But, upon reaching there, while Mohit waited patiently for his turn, the lead actor of the shoot didn't appear, and the photographer called Mohit to replace him.

Mohit Raina shared pictures from his first photoshoot in 2006 and revealed how he could not afford to pay for it. Sharing images on Instagram, Mohit narrated the story of the lead actor getting stuck somewhere to his luck. He also wrote how the photographer asked him to do the shoot and he happily agreed.

He continued the caption by saying that he posed with the heroine, got paid and the photographer didn’t charge anything for his shoot. He shared the famous comp card and said that the laptop picture got him to stay in Mumbai for 3 years. He also thanked the photographer, Jitu Savlani, and added hashtags to his post such as #thursdaythrowback #keepDreaming #Hope.

Have a look at Mohit Raina's Instagram post

Mohit Raina began his acting career with a science fiction show Antariksh and then went on to play a role in Don Muthu Swami. He is best known for his lead role as the Hindu god Shiva in the popular television series Devon Ke Dev – Mahadev and Mahabharat, before which he had acted in television soap operas such as Chehra and Ganga Kii Dheej.

Mohit, who became famous with the Devon Ke Dev – Mahadev, made his Bollywood debut with Aditya Dhar’s battle drama Uri: The Surgical Strike. He also appeared in Good Newwz where he played a cameo and a pivotal performance throughout the Netflix distinctive film Mrs. Serial Killer. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Mohit said that he will return to the small show display supplied that the present is extraordinary.

