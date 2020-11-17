Amitabh Bachchan Shares Throwback Pic In His 'flared' Clothes; Fans Call Him 'fashionable'

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is an avid social media user. He often shares throwback pictures on his social media account or some quotes and poems that he pens down. Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a throwback picture of himself, dressed in an outfit from the 90s. He was seen posing for a picture in a pair of flared trousers and shirt, which apparently was the fashion during that era.

Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram post

Amitabh Bachchan was seen standing in a pair of flared trousers and flared shirt. Along with the picture, Amitabh Bachchan wrote in the caption, “When it was not enough to be wearing flared trousers..but flared sleeves as well”(sic). The legendary actor is seen wearing the classic outfit in many of his movies.

Amitabh Bachchan's fans on Instagram left interesting comments under his 'fashionable' picture. One Instagram user wrote that he was definitely the 'most handsome man on this planet'. Another Instagram user sent 'lots of love' to the "Sweetest actor". Many fans also left heart emojis under his picture sending him virtual love.

Amitabh Bachchan's photos

Earlier, on the occasion of Diwali too, Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback picture with his wife Jaya Bachchan. The couple was seen bursting firecrackers in their traditional outfits, all smiles. Along with the picture, the actor extended wishes to his fans, 'à¤¦à¥€à¤ªà¤¾à¤µà¤²à¥€ à¤•à¥€ à¤¶à¥à¤­à¤•à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤ ðŸ™' (sic).

Amitabh Bachchan shared this throwback picture a few days back. The still is from the film Khoon Pasina. The actor looked different in the picture that he shared. He was seen holding a tiger print jacket and mentioned in the caption that he had no clue that the jacket he was holding was made of real tiger skin. On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in an upcoming movie Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.

