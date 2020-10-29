Mohit Sehgal Reminisces 'Miley Jab Hum Tum' Days On Naagin 5 Sets, See Why

Actor Mohit Sehgal has his hands full currently with the shooting of Naagin 5. He is playing the character of Jay Mathur in the popular supernatural-mythology drama series. Viewers of the show are loving him in the character. Mohit Sehgal shared a picture of him dressed as a Sardaar which him nostalgic about his days at Miley Jab Hum Tum. Read to know what the actor said.

Also read | Bengali Actor Aparajita Adhya And Her Family Test Positive For COVID-19

Mohit Sehgal gets nostalgic about his Miley Jab Hum Tum days

Mohit Sehgal has shared a couple of photos on his Instagram where he has donned the look of a Sardaar. He is dressed in this avatar for one of the sequences in Naagin 5. Dressing as a Sardaar made him reminisce the days of his debut serial Miley Jab Hum Tum. His caption read, “PUNJABI IN THE HOUSE 👳🤘 Dressing as #sardaar reminded me of #Mjht #mileyjabhumtum 😊❤️ Remember ??? #Samrat #jaimathur #Naagin5 ❤️@officialsurbhic ❤️ @sharadmalhotra009”.

Also read | Parth Samthaan To Feature In A Music Video? Actor Spotted Shooting On The Beaches Of Goa

Mohit Sehgal is wearing a turban, coat and jacket in the light blue colour over a white kurta. The actor looked handsome as ever in this look as well. He is all smiles and is seen posing with his fellow Naagin 5 actors Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra.

Also read | Winona Ryder's Birthday: Here's Trivia Quiz Based On 'Stranger Things' Actor

Mohit Sehgal made his television acting debut with the serial Miley Jab Hum Tum. It aired on Star One. The show revolved around a teenage group of friends who meet in college, fall in fall and develop lifelong relationships. Mohit Sehgal was absolutely loved in this show as the character of Samrat. The show also starred Rati Pandey, Sanaya Irani, Arjun Bijlai and Navina Bole among others.

Also read | Matthew McConaughey Opens Up On Being A Practicing Christian In Liberal-leaning Hollywood

A sneak-peek into Mohit Sehgal’s Instagram

Mohit Sehgal’s Instagram lets his 1.1 million followers know of his whereabouts. He frequently updates his fans about his personal and professional commitments. He often pictures from his sets and between the shoot.

He is married to his Miley Jab Hum Tum co-star Sanaya Irani who often features in his Instagram posts. The actor also posts his workout pictures. He also lets his fans know his holiday destinations through his Instagram. Currently, Mohit Sehgal’s Instagram is full of pictures and videos from his Naagin 5 shoot.

Image courtesy- @itsmohitsehgal Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.