Mohit Sehgal Reveals That The Makers Of 'Khamoshiyan' Refused To Pay Him For 9 Months

Mohit Sehgal recently revealed a few details about the payment issue in the television industry and how it affected him. He spoke about the time he was working on the show Khamoshiyan and how he had to wait for nine months to get paid. He also spoke about how all of the argument with the producers made him believe that they were trying to buy him off.

Mohit Sehgal on not getting paid by the makers

Mohit Sehgal has lately been keeping his followers updated through various pictures and videos that he posts on his social media. In a recent interaction with a leading news daily, the actor spoke up about the issue of non-payment of dues and also narrated his real-life experience.

He said that he can understand how the actors who have not been paid yet must be feeling. He revealed that he had gone through similar problems for three of his shows. When he was working on the show Khamoshiyan, he had to wait for nine months to get his dues. They shot the pilot for six months with no pay and after the show went on air, the makers told him that they will pay him after three months. He also revealed that nobody raised any objections but he told them that he needed his money to pay his rent and for other daily expenses.

Mohit Sehgal also said that he was ready to resume shooting if they had given him in writing that his dues will be paid, which they were hesitant to provide. He got suspicious whether he will be paid at all, and hence decided to put his foot down.

Mohit Sehgal also revealed what it was like to take the issue to CINTAA. He said that there were 50 to 60 people screaming at each other in front of him when the topic was brought up. He also added that one of the producers tried to buy him as he asked him to forget this show and start a new one with them. He, however, did not believe them as there was no guarantee that such an incident would not be repeated. Mohit Sehgal said towards the end that he was paid 50% of the money after much bargaining.

Image courtesy: Mohit Sehgal Instagram

