'Naagin 5' Actor Mohit Sehgal Shares His Favourite Photo From The Show's Set

Naagin 5 recently premiered on August 9, 2020. Naagin 5 stars Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra as the three main leads, with Surbhi Chandna playing this season' titular Naagin. Naagin 5 is a massive success just like the previous four seasons of the series. To commemorate season 5's stunning success, actor Mohit Sehgal shared a picture of himself alongside his two castmates on his Instagram page.

Mohit Sehgal shares his favourite photo from 'Naagin 5'

Taking to social media, Mohit Sehgal shared an image from the set of Naagin 5. In the photo, Mohit Sehgal stood alongside his castmates Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra. The three actors happily posed for the camera while wearing stunning traditional Indian outfits. In the caption for the post, Mohit Sehgal revealed that this picture was his favourite from Naagin 5.

The fifth season of the Naagin series focuses on Surbhi Chandna, who plays the role of Bani, a reincarnation of a powerful Naagin named Naageshwari. Naageshwari's lover is also reborn in the form of Jay Mathur. The two meet and instantly fall in love with each other. However, their enemy, an eagle named Aakesh, has also been reborn as Veeranshu "Veer" Singhania.

Naagin 5's first half dealt with the love story between Bani and Jay. It also showcased how Veer is infatuated by Bani and wants to forcefully marry her. When Bani and Jay get married in the temple, they both reveal their true forms as magical snakes to each other. They also remember their past lives and plot to kill Veer.

However, in the latest episode of the show, Veer murders Jay out of envy. Surbhi Chandna's character Bani then fights Veer and finally kills him. But by the end of the episode, a doppelganger of Veer shows up and Bani realizes that she actually killed the real Veer's twin brother. The real Veer then forcefully married Bani. Bani's fate is yet to be revealed and more details will be shared in the upcoming episodes. Naagin 5 also guest stars Hina Khan, Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar.

[Promo Source: Mohit Sehgal Instagram]

