Mohsin Khan’s Birthday: 5 Times Mohsin Showed How He And Shivangi Are Real Life BFFs

Mohsin Khan, who rose to popularity with his roles in shows like ‘Nisha Aur Uske Cousins,’ ‘Dream Girl,’ and ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,’ is a popular Indian television actor. Currently playing the role of Kartik in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,’ he is known to be close friends with his co-actor Shivangi Joshi. Shivangi plays the character of Naira, Kartik’s wife, on the same show. On the occasion of Mohsin Khan’s birthday, here are 5 times that the birthday boy has shown that he shares a close bond with Shivangi in real life too.

Mohsin and Shivangi played at an arcade

Mohsin Khan's Instagram saw a video of what appears to be a gaming zone. He and Shivangi can be seen playing a bike racing game in the video. Both the actors seem to be extremely focused on their own games, trying to beat each other to win. Mohsin mentioned in the caption of the video that it felt good to beat Shivangi at the race.

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi twinned

Mohsin Khan’s Instagram saw a picture of him and Shivangi wearing similar clothes. Both the actors are wearing clothes that are a light shade of blue. While Mohsin is posing for the camera, Shivangi appears to be on her phone while posing for a quick selfie with her friend and co-actor. Mohsin captioned the photo, ‘Twinning.’

Their throwback collages

On March 10, 2017, Mohsin posted a collage of him and Shivangi on his Instagram. It was a throwback post consisting of four of Shivangi and Mohsin’s photos. The duo look happy in each other’s company in all of them.

Mohsin’s innocence vs Shivangi’s evil smile

In another post, Mohsin uploaded a selfie with her. In the caption, Mohsin teased Shivangi saying she has an evil smile while calling himself innocent.

Ready to hit-the-carpet

Mohsin Khan posted a picture of him posing with Shivangi at a harbour, where the duo looked ready to hit the red carpet. ‘U guys caption this....’ he wrote to his followers on Instagram. Shivangi looks all dolled up wearing a dark coloured long dress while Mohsin looks sharp in a suit standing beside her.

