Mohsin Khan Shares A Romantic Dance Video With Co-star Shivangi Joshi; Watch

The shooting of TV shows has come to a halt due to the lockdown. Due to this, fans have been watching reruns of episodes that have been already aired. One of the most famous TV shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is also is at a halt, but now it is in news for another reason. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan are one of the most loved couples in the TV industry and fans love the on-screen chemistry they share. Recently, Mohsin Khan took to his Instagram and shared a video with co-star and ex-girlfriend, Shivangi Joshi. Take a look at the video here.

Mohsin Khan shares a video with co-star Shivangi Joshi

Mohsin Khan took to his Instagram on May 6, 2020, and shared a video where he and Shivangi Joshi were seen dancing. In the video, Mohsin Khan is seen in a casual white shirt with black trousers, while Shivangi Joshi is in a black tee and denim shorts. Shivangi opted for a messy bun. Both the stars are seen in a very different look as compared to their on-screen avatars. Both are seen dancing to Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's popular song Chashni. The clip is from one of their rehearsals. Take a look:

Apart from this, both Moshin Khan and Shivangi Joshi were also seen in a Tik-Tok which was uploaded by one of their fan accounts. In the video, Shivangi is seen all dressed up and asking Mohsin why he does not want to tell the world that they are in a relationship. She says "You don’t want to tell people your with me?” After which Mohsin was seen replying to Shivangi by saying, “Tum nahi jaanti that we are together?” Take a look at the video here.

After this, the video also features Shivangi asking for the password to Mohsin's phone to which he replies by saying “Dobara mat puchna,” (Don’t ask me again) and then spells out “Dobara mat puchna,” as his password as Shivangi looks at him in anger. After this, Mohsin is seen upset as Shivang Joshi wears his glares. The chemistry of the duo in the video is unparalleled and is being loved by fans.

