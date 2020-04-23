'YRKKH' Actor Shivangi Joshi Upset With Mohsin Khan In This Video; Here's Why

The shooting of TV shows has come to a halt due to the lockdown. Due to this, fans have been watching reruns of episodes that have been already telecasted. One of the most famous TV shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, also is at a halt but now it is in news for another reason. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan are one of the most loved couples in the TV industry and fans love the on-screen chemistry they share.

It is rumoured that Mohsin and Shivangi are dating, and the latest video of the duo on social media shows Shivangi Joshi getting angry at her co-actor as he isn't making their relationship public. Take a look at the video here.

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's Tik Tok video

One of the fan accounts on Instagram shared a video of the duo Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi where they are having an intense conversation about their relationship.

In the video, Shivangi is seen all dressed up and asking Mohsin why he does not want to tell the world that they are in a relationship. She says "You don’t want to tell people your with me?”. After which Mihsin was seen replying to Shivangi by saying “Tum nahi jaanti that we are together?”. Take a look at the video here.

After this, the video also features another Q&A session where Shivangi asks the password of Mohsin's phone to which he replies by saying “Dobara mat puchna,” (Don’t ask me again) and then spells out “Dobara mat puchna,” as his password for Shivangi as she looks at him in anger. After this, Mohsin is seen upset as Shivang Joshi wears his glares. The chemistry of the duo in the video is unparalleled and is being loved by fans.

