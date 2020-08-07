Shivangi Joshi And Mohsin Khan Shake A Leg On 'Aunty Ji' On The Sets Of YRKKH

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan are one of the most loved couples in the world of the Indian television industry. Recently, an adorable video of the two co-stars has been going viral. In the video, they can be seen dancing on the song, Aunty Ji.

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan shake a leg on Aunty Ji

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan have recently resumed shooting for their television series, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, after a gap of over three months. They play the lead characters in the show and have also been winning hearts by their goofiness on the sets. On August 6, 2020, Shivangi Joshi took to her official Instagram handle to share a video of the two actors dancing on the song, Aunty Ji, from the movie Ek Mein Aur Ek Tu (2012). The two can be seen wearing wigs that make them look old and dancing adorably. Shivangi Joshi captioned the post, “ðŸ‘¨ðŸ¼‍ðŸ¦³ðŸ‘µðŸ¼”.

Just as the actor shared the video on the internet, it got viral in no-time. The video gained over one lakh 42,000 views and fans have flooded the post with comments on how adorable the two are looking. Not only fans, many celebrities have also commented on the post.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running shows in the history of Indian television. The show premiered on January 12, 2009, initially starring Hina Khan and Karan Mehra as the lead characters. Over the years, the storyline of the show moved forward and the show cast Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan as the lead characters now, playing the generation after Hina Khan and Karan Mehra.

Apart from playing the perfect Indian family-oriented couple on screen, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan will also be seen together in their upcoming music video, Baarish. The song has been sung by Payal Dev and Stebin Ben. The lyrics of the song are by Kunaal Vermaa. The music video has been directed by Arif Khan and has Aditya Dev turned into a producer for it. The song will be releasing on August 11, 2020, on the channel VYRL Originals on YouTube. Fans are eagerly waiting to see their favourite on-screen couple in a completely different avatar.

