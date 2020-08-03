Mohsin Khan And Shivangi Joshi To Make Their Music Video Debut With 'Baarish'

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan are popular for their characters as Kartik and Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The most-loved actors who have been winning the audience's hearts as 'Kaira' are all set to make a debut in a music video. The song will be sung by Payal Dev and Stebin Ben while Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan will feature in it.

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi to feature in a music album

Actors Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi shared this exciting news on their Instagram pages. Mohsin Khan shared a poster of the music video Baarish and wrote that Eid was the perfect occasion to share this exciting news. He also shared a few lines from the song in his post, "Tumhe baarish badaa Yaad karti hai...Aaj bhi mujhse Teri baat karti hai !!!" Shivangi Joshi also shared a picture with Mohsin Khan on her official Instagram account, as she shared the news with her fans.

As soon as the news went up, the actors' fans on social media could not contain their excitement. While some congratulated the actors on their new venture, some asked them to drop the music video soon. Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi are known for their sizzling on-screen chemistry and fans cannot wait to see the duo create magic, all over again. The song Baarish will be releasing on a YouTube Channel under the banner of VYRL Originals. Earlier, the page had released some amazing songs like Aaj Bhi, Fursat Hai Aaj Bhi and Shikayat.

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan became a household name after they started appearing in one of the longest-running Indian television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (spin-off show). Initially, the lead pair was in an alleged relationship but soon called it quits. The actors later clarified that they have parted ways but they remain to be good friends. Moshin Khan recently shared a fun video on his Instagram account in which the duo was seen having some fun off-screen. Along with the video, the actor shared that the show completed more than 1000 episodes and also completed four years of being aired.

