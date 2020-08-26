'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Actors Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan Test COVID-19 Negative

The shooting of the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai came to a halt on August 25 after a few of their co-stars and crew members tested positive for Coronavirus. According to reports by SpotboyE.com, actor Sachin Tyagi who plays a pivotal role in the film was tested positive of the virus, which led to precautionary testing of the entire crew. Now according to reports by the leading entertainment portal, the lead pair of the show, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan have tested negative of the deadly virus.

As per reports, the makers of the show issued a statement on August 25, revealing the names of the actors who were tested COVID-19 positive. It included Sachin Tyagi, Swati Chitinis, and Samir Onkar. Apart from these actors, reportedly the statement also stated that four crew members have also tested positive of the virus. According to the entertainment portal, a source from the show revealed that the lead pair received their medical reports on August 26 morning which mentioned them negatively. As per reports, the source also mentioned that the other members of the show have been asked to undergo home quarantine pertaining to safety reasons.

According to the official statement issued by the makers, yesterday stated, "Swati Chitnis, Samir Onkar and Sachin Tyagi who are an integral part of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', have tested positive for COVID-19, but the three of them are asymptomatic. Due to safety reasons, they are in-home quarantine. BMC had advised them for the same as they were showing no symptoms. Immediately, the entire on-crew team was isolated and tested. Four crew members have now tested positive. The BMC has been informed and the entire set has been sanitized and fumigated. Currently, all of them are receiving medical attention in-home quarantine. We are constantly in touch with them as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all safety and precautionary measures are adhered to".

Meanwhile, the two actors who leave no stone unturned to impress fans with their chemistry is slaying the hearts of their fans with their recently released song Baarsih. The song speaks about the monsoons and the memories attached to it, from the eyes of an adorable couple in a long-distance relationship. The song has been composed by Payal Dev, who has also sung the female segment of the piece, while the rest has been sung by Stebin Ben. The composition seems to be a major plus point for the latest love song, Baarish.

