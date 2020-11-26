Stores Open On Thanksgiving: Read To Know Ross, Barnes And Noble & Other Shops' Timings

The holiday season has officially begun with Thanksgiving Day falling on November 26, 2020. This means that there is going to be a lot of hustle in many households to get their last-minute shopping done. Many stores are offering the Balck Friday sale as well on account of Thanksgiving 2020. For those who want to know which are the stores open on Thanksgiving, this article provides all the details.

Here is the list of stores which will remain open for Thanksgiving

Ross Thanksgiving hours

This apparel and accessories store is going to stay open on Thanksgiving. According to USA Today, the shop is going to open at 7 AM. But the closing times of it will vary.

Barnes and Noble Thanksgiving hours

This book bookstore is also going to remain open on the occasion of Thanksgiving. It is set to open at 8 AM and shut at 10 PM.

DSW Thanksgiving Hours

This shoe warehouse is also set to remain open on account of Thanksgiving. Its is going to open at 7 AM and shut at 9 PM.

Here is the list of other shops that will remain open on Thanksgiving

Acme Market- Many of its stores are going to close at 4 or 5 PM

Food Lion- 7 AM to 3 PM

Lucky’s Market- open until 4 PM

Walmart - Most of its stores are going to remain open all-day

Whole Foods Market- 7 AM to 3 PM

Other shops that will remain open

Peebles

Pet Supermarket

Shoe Carnival

Home Depot

Lowe’s

About Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving Day is observed as a national holiday across the United States, Canada, Brazil, Grenada, Saint Lucia, and Liberia. It is observed to feel thankful for the sacrifices committed in the previous year and also feel blessed about the harvest received. The same holiday is also celebrated in different spirits in Germany and Japan. Every year, Thanksgiving is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November in the US and Brazil while it's observed on the second Monday of October in Canada. It is not only celebrated as a religious festival but also observed as a secular holiday.

Image courtesy- @yanbosolutions Instagram