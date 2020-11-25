National Law Day 2020: Read To Know History And Significance Of This Day

National Law Day is also commemorated as Constitutional Day or the Samvidhan Diwas. This day is observed on November 26. On this day in 1949, The Constitution of India was formally adopted by the Constituent Assembly which later came into force on January 26, 1950, which is celebrated as the Republic Day. Read ahead to know the history of National Law Day.

National Law Day 2020

Even though the Constituent Assembly had formally adopted the Indian Constitution on November 26, 1949, it came into effect on January 26, 1950. It was the Ministry of Social Justice Amnd Empowerment that decided to commemorate this day as the Constitution Day. The main aim of the day is to make the Indian citizens aware of Constitutional values.

According to a report by Scroll, the two-month period between the formal adoption and the enforcement of the Indian Constitution was utilised for the thorough examination and translation from the English language to the Hindi language. The Constituent Assembly also met for 166 days before even formally adopting the Constitution. This accounts for more than two years' time.

Two hand-written copies, each in Hindi and English, of the Constitution of India, were signed by the members of the Constituent Assembly. This signing took place on January 24, 1950, that is two days before the enforcement. There were many debates as well on the language, rights and minorities of the country which was to be included in the Constitution.

National Law Day significance

This day is observed to remember the sacrifices and hard work put in by BR Ambedkar in framing the Constitution. He was the appointed chairman of the drafting committee of the Constitution on August 29, 1947. BR Amdebakar is considered to be the Architect of The Indian Constitution.

As a part of the celebrations of National Law Day, students in schools and colleges are asked to read out the Preamble of the Indian Constitution. Various programmes are also conducted in educational institutions to impart the beliefs and values of BR Ambedkar to the students. BR Ambedkar's contribution in framing the Constitution of India is also explained to the students.

