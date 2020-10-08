Mona Singh's Net Worth: On Her B'day, Check Out How Well-off 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Actor Is

Mona Singh kick-started her career in 2003 after she was roped in for the show, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. The series went on for three years and went off air in 2006. After this, Mona appeared in Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi. She dipped her toes in Bollywood with Rajkumar Hirani's directorial, 3 Idiots, alongside an ensemble cast of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan. Having several films and shows under her belt, here's a quick look at Mona Singh's net worth and career graph.

Mona Singh's net worth

As per the report of Topplanetinfo.com, Mona Singh's net worth is estimated to be around Rs 11 crore ($1.5 million) as of 2020. Mona Singh's income is apprehensive of her appearances in films, web series and TV shows. The report further added the actor charges around Rs 2 lakhs per episode.

Also Read | Babil Khan Shares Old Pic With Guitar, Expresses How Music Touches The Soul

Mona Singh's career

Mona Singh shot to fame after her role in 3 idiots as Pia's (Kareena's) sister was well-received by the audience. The film often airs on television and remains fresh in the hearts of fans. Some of her notable work is in the shows like Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar, Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do, Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se among others.

Also Read | Mona Singh's Birthday: 5 Frequently Asked Questions About The Actor

Mona made her digital debut with Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, opposite Ronit Bose Roy and Gurdeep Kohli. "Hearts will never be practical until they are made Unbreakable! Happy to announce the launch date of my show Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain from 5th of march only on #altbalaji #lovestory #webseries," Mona wrote on Instagram as she announced her venture in 2018.

As far as her movies are concerned, after 3 Idiots, Mona was roped in for the film, Utt Pataang. She is now gearing up for an upcoming outing titled Laal Singh Chaddha, which reunites her with her 3 Idiots co-stars, Aamir and Kareena.

Also Read | Malaika Arora Shares Pics Of Biscuits That Remind Her Of School Days; See Post

Mona Singh turned a year older on October 8. On her special day, wishes poured in on social media. "Wishing a happy birthday to Mona Singh. All the best for your future projects" read a tweet on Twitter.

Happiest Birthday to Our favourite @MonaJasbirSingh popularly known as Jassi !!ðŸŽ‚ Mona has rocked the Television Industry for years & She had also played the role of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Sister in ðŸ¯ ð—œð—±ð—¶ð—¼ð˜ð˜€' ðŸ˜

———#HappyBirthdayMonaSingh #MonaSingh #HappyBirthday pic.twitter.com/wRfeEqpmZq — bharat (@bharat_goradia) October 7, 2020

Also Read | 'Ek Aur Ek Gyarah' Cast: Sanjay Dutt As Sitara, Govinda As Tara & Other Actors In Film

@MonaJasbirSingh

Wishing a happy birthday â¤ï¸ðŸŽ‰âœ¨

#HBD#Mona Singh.ðŸŽ‚ðŸŽŠðŸŽ

All the best for your future projects ðŸ¤— pic.twitter.com/PcX9QQZFK4 — Ashudeep Sen (@ashudeepsen09) October 8, 2020

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

(All above pics source: Mona Singh Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.