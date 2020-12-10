Monalisa Shares 'many Moods Of Iravati' From 'Namak Issk Ka'; See Pics

Monalisa is currently playing Iravati in Colors TV's show Namak Issk Ka. She recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of her pictures in Iravati's avatar. The actor posted 'many moods of Iravati' in the series of photos. Take a look at Monalisa's Instagram post.

In this Instagram post, Monalisa looks stunning in a purple saree. The actor paired a similar coloured floral print blouse with her outfit. Monalisa's saree had a thick golden border design. She wore a closed neck and sleeveless blouse. The actor accessorised her vamp look with black bangles, heavy jewellery, huge rings, massive dangles and a long hanging necklace. Monalisa opted for curls hairdo. She also sported a black bindi on her forehead. For glam, the actor opted for a loud makeup look. She was styled in a dark red lip shade.

Monalisa posted a series of her pictures posing in different moods. In some images, she can be seen smiling for the camera. Meanwhile, in other pictures, the actor threw shades and flaunted her vamp side. Sharing these pictures on Instagram, Monalisa wrote in her caption, "Many moods of #IRAVATI #NamakIsskKa @colorstv #sareelove #poser #wednesday #poser #goodvibes #goodmorning".

Fans called Monsalia 'gorgeous'

Fans and followers of Monalisa were quick to share their responses on her photos. One of the users wrote, "Looking so gorgeous and beautiful â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜", while another added, "You looking so beautiful mamðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘". Another fan commented, "My all time favorite heroine ðŸ’œðŸ’œðŸ’œ". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

More about 'Namak Isk Ka'

The latest release of Colors Tv, Namak Isk Ka revolves around a dancer named Chamcham. The lead wishes to get married soon, however, the society turns out to be her biggest enemy as they deny accepting her as a daughter-in-law. In Namak Isk Ka, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas plays the negative role of Iravati. Apart from Monalisa, the romantic drama stars Shruti Sharma in the lead role of Chamcham. It also features, Aditya Ojha, Vishal Aditya Singh and many others.

