Monalisa Enjoys Grooving To 'Naach Meri Rani' As She Has Some 'birthday Masti'

Monalisa recently took to Instagram to share a video of her dancing to a Bollywood song. The actor was seen shaking a leg on the song Naach Meri Rani. Donning an orange strappy top and denim skirt, Monalisa was seen enjoying herself as she tried to recreate the original dance routine of the song. She shared the dance video by saying that if there is no dance floor, she can make her room her dance floor. She also added a hashtag of ‘birthday fun’ to express her mood.

Fans in a huge number appreciated Monalisa for her moves. Several users added emoticons to compliment her in the comment section. Take a look at Monalisa’s Instagram post.

Monalisa dances on Bollywood song

Monalisa has been quite active on her social media. The actor likes to interact with her fans and also share updates of her day-to-day life. Monalisa's dance videos are much loved by her fans. Earlier, the actor shared a video where she was seen dancing to another popular Bollywood song.

The actor was seen donning a beautiful wine coloured sequin dress as she danced to the song Buzz by Aastha Gill. Monalisa aced at freestyle dancing as she showed off her sensuous moves. The actor also gave beautiful facial expressions as she enjoyed the music. She posted the video with the caption, “focus”. She opted for minimal makeup and completed her look with statement earrings.

Monalisa flaunts her maxi dress in a ramp walk

In the recent past, Monalisa took to Instagram to share a video of her doing a ramp walk. The actor was seen showing off her floral powder blue maxi dress. In the caption, she wrote, "I Can Create A Ramp Anywhere". Take a look at Monalisa's Instagram video.

Monalisa is widely known for her performance in Bhojpuri films. Some of her popular movies are Kartavya, Pocket Gangsters, Sarkar Raj, Devra Bhail Deewana and Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2. She made her Bollywood debut with the 2010 movie titled Blackmail starring opposite Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty. She later starred in the adult comedy film Tauba Tauba which released in 2004. She made her Kannada debut with the movie titled Jackpot. Monalisa’s Bhojpuri item songs are extremely popular as well. Some of her famous songs are Kaise Thamai Kalai Piya, Pala Satake and Gor Kariya. All of these songs have over 10 million views on YouTube.

