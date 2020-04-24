Mouni Roy, Divyanka Tripathi & Other TV Stars Unite For Short Film On COVID-19; Watch

Indian Television fraternity, along with television and movie producers have come together to give out a very important message during the current pandemic. One of the most popular and successful television producers, Ekta Kapoor has spearheaded the initiative, along with other producers namely Binaifer Kohli, Gul Khan, Fazila Allana, Abhishek Rege, JD Majethia and Anil Wanvari. Read ahead to know more-

TV industry's message in the fight against Coronavirus

The entire Indian television industry has come together and made a virtual video, starring actors from various daily soaps. The main motive behind coming together of these actors from different shows across different channels is to unite the people all over the nation in the government’s fight against Corona.

This video is posted by Ekta Kapoor on her official Instagram handle. It features leading television actors namely Anita Hassanandani, Aasif Sheikh, Aura Bhatnagar, Divyanka Tripathi, Erica Fernandes, Karan V Grover, Karan Jotwani, Karishma Tanna, Manish Paul, Mouni Roy, Parth Samthaan, Reem Shaikh, Rohitashv Gour, Sehban Azim, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Shailesh Lodha, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Shukla, Srithi Jha; Surbhi Jyoti and Vikram Singh Chauhan. The creative video is directed by Guroudev Bhalla, and penned by Sonali Jaffar.

On the subject of the video, Ekta Kapoor said that the video is a collective effort by the television producers association of the country. The current scenario calls for everyone to be unified, now more than ever. Ekta also said that the common language among people is that of entertainment. She got all the top TV stars to partake in it so that it connects with people across. Everyone is in this together and this is an endeavour by the television fraternity to encourage people to stay home, she added.

Actor and producer, JD Majethia said that the TV industry is widely spread as everyone is connected. From artists, technicians, workers to producers are always a phone call away, especially for their fans. He revealed that it took just one message from Ekta Kapoor on the producer's group and here is a Multi starring entertaining "Quarantined " film by the TV fraternity.

Fans will enjoy this and get to understand the kind of time and efforts gone in making this film without any artists being under the same roof, he added.

