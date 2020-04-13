The Debate
Mouni Roy's Stylish Workout Outfits You Must Check Out | See Pics

Bollywood News

Mouni Roy is making the most of her quarantine time. Take a look at some of her at-home workout clothes that look quite fashionable. Read on.

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
mouni roy

Many celebs have been sharing their latest quarantine routines. The COVID-19 lockdown came off suddenly and has forced people to stay at home for more than a month now. During these times, Mouni Roy has taken to her social media handle to share her daily pictures and videos of her routine and choice of activity. Listed below are pictures of Mouni Roy making workout clothes look fashionable at home:

READ:Bhumi Pednekar, Urvashi Rautela, Mouni Roy Show How 'one Colour Rules Them All'

Mouni Roy makes workout clothes look fashionable at home

READ:Nia Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Mouni Roy Show Feathers Can Inspire Your Attire; See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

READ:Mouni Roy Urges Fans To Watch The Netflix Film 'Maska' For Its 'amazing Performances'

From urging fans to watch films like Maska and talking about profound scriptures like The Bhagwad Gita, Roy has done it all. The COVID-19 lockdown and quarantine time has proved to be quite fruitful for Mouni Roy. She is seen gardening, cooking, reading and even working out at home. 

READ:Mouni Roy Aces Graceful Kathak Routine As She Productively Uses Her Quarantine Time

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

With several throwback pictures and stunning workout photos, Mouni Roy's Instagram is making it big on social media. Mouni Roy's photos not only send fans in a frenzy but also inspire them. Fans have turned to home workouts looking at their favourite celebs. Mouni Roy's Instagram speaks of fashion, fun, travel and so much more. 

READ:'Gold' Actor Mouni Roy Shares Her Quarantine Routine On Her Instagram Account; Check Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

READ:Mouni Roy To Kriti Sanon; A Look At Celeb-approved Dishes To Try At Home During Quarantine

 

 

