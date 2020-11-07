Mouni Roy Shares Glamorous Instagram Post, Reminds Fans To "love Yourself"

Mouni Roy is not only a very popular artist in the Indian movie industry but is also known for creating a buzz on the internet repeatedly. Having millions of followers on social media, Mouni Roy never fails to bring a smile on the faces of her fans. Scrolling through the actor’s social media, one can easily come to know that she is a complete fashionista and a style sensation. Recently, the actor has shared a post on her social media, reminding fans to “love yourself”. Read further ahead to know all about Mouni Roy's photos and more.

Mouni Roy's Instagram post

Mouni Roy is one of the very active celebrities on social media. She has often been spotted posting goofy pictures and videos of herself and has always proved herself to be a complete entertainment package. Recently, on November 7, 2020, Mouni Roy took to her official Instagram handle to share a couple of glamorous pictures on her social media, reminding her fans and followers to “love yourself”. Mouni Roy can be seen wearing an off-shoulder sky blue colour mini dress with balloon sleeves. She has worn black colour slippers and has worn golden colour accessories in her hands, neck, and fingers. The actor has left her wavy hair open, giving them a messy look, and has applied nude shade makeup. Mouni Roy has captioned the post, “My darlings, love yourselves like your life depends on it â£ï¸ðŸŽˆ

Just as Mouni Roy shared the picture on the internet, it went viral in no-time. The post has received over 60 thousand likes in just a couple of minutes. Fans have spammed the comment section of the post with comments of hearts and fire.

On the work front

Mouni Roy was last seen on-screen in the web-series London Confidential. According to Zee5’s official website, Mouni Roy has said that the best gift of working on this movie was to learn from Kanwal Sir and sharing screen space with an actor like Purab Kohli. Mouni Roy said that it is a spy-thriller franchise with a stirring plot and the lively characters are very passionate about what they do.

Mouni Roy will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's much-anticipate action fantasy movie BrahmÄstra. In this, she will be playing the role of Damyanti. The movie also features Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The movie's production was delayed due to the pandemic and is now set to release in December of 2020.

