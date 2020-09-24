Mouni Roy Shares A Thrilling Clip From Her Latest Film 'London Confidential'

'London Confidential' featuring Mouni Roy and Purab Kohli in the lead recently released on ZEE5. Mouni Roy took to her Instagram handle and shared a captivating video clip from the movie which will urge her fans to watch it. The video also mentioned as to how the film is receiving positive reviews from many. Let’s take a look at what Mouni Roy posted on her Instagram.

Mouni Roy shared this clip and mentioned in the caption that the movie is a combination of a Chinese virus and a traitor in their team and she further stated that it is something that people can’t miss. In the trailer, Mouni Roy’s role and her performance look extremely promising.

The other characters in the film also have a powerful presence on-screen and they are being lauded for their amazing performances. Many fans of Mouni Roy commented on her post with all hearts and kisses showing their admiration for her new web original. Here are a few reactions of Mouni Roy’s fans.

Also Read London Confidential On Zee5: Know Release Date And Time Of Spy Thriller Film

Mouni Roy also gave a sneak peek of some behind-the-scenes moments where she can be seen interacting with the director of the film, Kanwal Sethi. See the post.

Mouni Roy recently shared these pictures and complimented her director beautifully through a sweet caption. She stated how Kanwal Sethi is magic who is child-like, all about his craft and needs no validation from anybody. Mouni added that he doesn’t know how much he inspires everyone around him. S

he further praised her director for shooting the entire movie in a month and editing in two weeks during the COVID times and stated as to how much pleasure and honour it was for her to learn from him.

Also Read Tamilrockers Leaks 'London Confidential' Download Link Merely Hours After Its Release

Check out the official trailer of 'London Confidential'

Also Read Mouni Roy Announces Release Of 'London Confidential', Her New Espionage Thriller Film

The cast of 'London Confidential'

'London Confidential: The Chinese Conspiracy', directed by Kanwal Sethi, released last week and is receiving amazing reviews from the audience. While Mouni Roy and Purab Kohli are seen in the lead roles, some of the other significant roles are essayed by actors namely Sagar Arya, Kulraj Randhawa, Pravesh Rana, Kiren Jogi, Mohan Kapoor and several others.

Also Read Mouni Roy Opens Up About 'London Confidential'; Confirms It's Not About COVID-19

Image Source- Mouni Roy Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.