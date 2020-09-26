Mouni Roy Is 'Alice In A Teacup' In Her Recent Resort Photos; See Pictures

Actor Mouni Roy has been shelling out travel goals for her fans and followers on different platforms. Recently, she took to social media and shared a series of pictures on her stories and feed through her official Instagram handle. The photos feature the actor while relaxing in the resort. Here is everything that you need to know about Mouni Roy’s recent post on the photo-sharing platform. Read on:

Mouni Roy is 'Alice in a teacup' in a recent social media post

Mouni Roy took to Instagram and shared a series of photos through her official handle on September 25, 2020, Friday. The pictures feature the actor spending a gala time at a holiday resort. She has donned a sky-blue sarong in the fun-filled captures. The first shot showcases Mouni Roy in an outdoor location as she is relaxing on a round couch beside the swimming pool. The other snaps feature the actor giving candid poses with the trees and swimming pool at the resort destination.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Mouni Roy has written, “Alice in a teacup”. She has dropped a fish emoticon alongside the description. Additionally, the actor has also tagged the resort name, a global reputation management company, a magazine brand, and her fashion stylist Anuradha Khurana. Here is Mouni Roy’s recent post on the photo-sharing platform that you must check out.

The actor has also shared an IGTV video through her official Instagram handle. She has created a slo-mo while running towards the beach. Check out her video on the platform:

Response to Mouni Roy's Instagram pictures

Within a few hours of sharing the social media post, Mouni Roy garnered more than 3, 65, 000 likes and over 1530 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities shared their responses to the pictures. Many among them called her gorgeous, pretty, and some even asked about the travel location. On the other hand, various people expressed themselves with a series of emoticons such as heart-shaped smileys, hearts, rose, blossoms, fire, thumbs up, kisses, and hugs, to name a few. Here are some of the responses to Mouni Roy’s recent travel post on Instagram that you must check out.

